Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce $5.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 335.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $22.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,687. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.