Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.65. 64,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 975,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.