SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 1,058 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $384.32. 1,817,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,037. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.