SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA traded up $11.57 on Friday, reaching $592.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,010. The company has a fifty day moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average of $545.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

