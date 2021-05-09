SFE Investment Counsel Has $18.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 275,036 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 5.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 25,581,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,291,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

