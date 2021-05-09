SFE Investment Counsel Sells 5,143 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.