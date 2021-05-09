Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 239,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.