Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01. 24,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,563,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

