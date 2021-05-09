Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

