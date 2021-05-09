Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,420.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,386.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,108.60 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1,142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.12, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after acquiring an additional 281,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after acquiring an additional 276,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

