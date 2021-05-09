Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. Echo Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a market cap of £12.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

