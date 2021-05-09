Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on SMEGF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SMEGF traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

