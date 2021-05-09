Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Earnings Miss

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. 2,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 678,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

About Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

