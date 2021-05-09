Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,637,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,638,887. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

