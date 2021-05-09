Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,398 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 28,950,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,558,332. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

