Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.34. 4,867,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,747. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

