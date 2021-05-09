Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

