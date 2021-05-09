Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. 239,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

