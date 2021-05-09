Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Silicom has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.