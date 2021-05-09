Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $468,119. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

