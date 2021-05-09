Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €136.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of WAF stock traded up €1.85 ($2.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €145.65 ($171.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,816 shares. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €127.45.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

