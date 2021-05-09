Single Point Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

