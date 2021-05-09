Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.