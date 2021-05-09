SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60.28 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $579.15 million and approximately $60.28 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.00 or 0.00784714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.54 or 0.09124982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047902 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

