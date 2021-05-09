SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.34). SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 524,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,382,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

