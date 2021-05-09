SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $12.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SM Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,503,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,382,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

