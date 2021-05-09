SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

