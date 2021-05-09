Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,527 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.74% of Snap-on worth $216,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $251.56 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $252.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.51 and its 200-day moving average is $193.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

