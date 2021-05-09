Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lowered by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,083,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Snowflake by 5,567.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,761,000 after buying an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $192.41 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

