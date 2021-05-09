Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

