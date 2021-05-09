Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

SWX stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

