SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

