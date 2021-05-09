Spiking Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a market cap of $1.02 million and $27.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

