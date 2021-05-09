Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spin Master from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

