Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

TOY opened at C$43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$16.87 and a 12 month high of C$47.78.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

