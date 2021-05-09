Spinnaker Trust Buys 2,660 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.