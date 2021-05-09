Spinnaker Trust Raises Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 114,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 93,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

