Spinnaker Trust Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $137.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $140.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

