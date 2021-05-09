Spinnaker Trust Sells 186 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $672.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $685.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

