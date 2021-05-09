Spinnaker Trust Sells 210 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

