SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $64.73, with a volume of 1003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SPX by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

