SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

