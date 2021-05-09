Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.02.

SQ stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. Square has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

