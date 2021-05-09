Squirrel Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.06 or 0.00015603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $38,307.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00088095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00066106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.53 or 0.00786621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.42 or 0.09060564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 869,500 coins and its circulating supply is 867,639 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

