St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 93 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK stock opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.79. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

