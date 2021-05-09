St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 346,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $121.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.