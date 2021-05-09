St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

