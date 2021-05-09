St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

