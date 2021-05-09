St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.