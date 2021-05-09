Stacks Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.55 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $24.55 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00249368 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.33 or 0.01210022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,877,783 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

